Arsenal battling PSG for signature of Italian youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Italian youngster Ibrahima Bamba as they continue to bolster their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side has remained on the market for the best players they can get, mostly youngsters who have great potential.

The Spaniard has done admirably well in terms of using young players, which hands Arsenal an advantage when chasing the signature of others.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table now because of the fine performances of their key players.

Calciomercato reveals they intend to add Bamba to their squad soon as he develops into one of the finest players around at Vitoria Guimaraes.

He was born in Italy and joined the Portuguese side to get a faster route to first-team football which he has enjoyed so far.

However, the report adds that PSG is also keen on him and will battle it out with Arsenal for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

PSG has some of the finest young players around Europe and will compete strongly with us to add him to their squad.

The youngster will be keen to move to a club where he can play regularly, which could hand us an advantage.

However, he might not want to move soon because he will struggle to establish himself on our team.