Arsenal battling Spurs and two other teams for Ligue 1 winner

Arsenal is one of four teams looking to sign Lille right back, Zeki Celik after his fine form for them last season.

He was an integral part of the team that won the French Ligue 1 to break the stranglehold of PSG.

The impressive achievement has shone the spotlight on Lille’s players and Celik is one of them.

The full-back has continued to impress and he has emerged as one player who could make an impact at the Emirates.

A part of Arsenal’s summer overhaul could see them sell Hector Bellerin when the transfer window reopens.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away and if he does leave, he would be replaced.

The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal is interested in his signature and they are competing with Manchester United and Tottenham in the Premier League.

They also have competition from Inter Milan who may have to replace Achraf Hakimi in this transfer window.

The report further adds that he is currently valued at £13 million, a fee that should be affordable to Arsenal, especially if they cash in on the signature of Bellerin.

At 24, he is also at an age that Mikel Arteta could help him improve further.