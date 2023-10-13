Arsenal battling their rivals for two highly regarded Palmeiras players

Palmeiras has earned a reputation for nurturing top talent in Brazil, and their tradition of developing exceptional players looks set to continue. Among their previous successes are players like Gabriel Jesus, and Arsenal is now eyeing another prospect from their youth system.

Arsenal has been actively tapping into the pool of Brazilian talent and has already benefited from having some of these promising players in their squad. Mikel Arteta’s team has shown strong form this season but remains committed to bolstering their roster.

A report from 90mins suggests that Arsenal is interested in acquiring Estevao and Luis Guilherme. However, they face fierce competition for the signatures of these young talents, as Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen on securing their services and are reportedly preparing to make approaches similar to Arsenal’s.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazil is the home of some of the best footballing talents worldwide, and we all know how important it is for us to act fast to sign talented players from that region.

This is because several European clubs will also be looking to sign these players and the fastest might win the race.

