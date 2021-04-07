Arsenal battling three Premier League sides for Scottish teenager

Josh Doig has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal and some Premier League sides.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form for Hibernians and looks set to follow in the footsteps of Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney to play in the Premier League.

Sun Sports says Arsenal has been monitoring his development after his recent impressive run of form.

The report says the Gunners are facing competition from Leicester City, Manchester City and Leeds United for his signature.

Hibs have just tied him down to a new deal until 2025, but they know that he will have several teams knocking on the door to sign him in the summer.

Arsenal allowed Sead Kolasinac to join Schalke 04 on loan for the rest of this season and that has left them with just Tierney as a natural left-back.

Adding Doig to their squad would help reduce their reliance on the former Celtic man and also provide the club with an understudy to Tierney.

He was released by Hearts and has spent just 14 months with Hibs.

Despite still finding his feet in the game, the report says they have placed a £1.5million valuation on him.

That fee shouldn’t be too much for Arsenal to pay and it would be interesting to see if they win the race for his signature.