Arsenal battling Tottenham for Premier League winner

Arsenal is battling Tottenham for Raheem Sterling as Manchester City prepares to offload some of their stars.

City has just ended another campaign by winning the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, but they lost the Champions League final to Chelsea.

The Citizens are expected to overhaul their playing staff this summer and it means some star-studded names will leave the Etihad.

With that in mind, Todofichajes says Sterling is no longer untouchable at the home of the English champions.

The report says he could leave and has interest from Arsenal and the aforementioned rival.

The Gunners have some advantage considering that Mikel Arteta worked with him before at City.

The attacker might also get the chance to become the main star at Arsenal.

However, the report says City might force him to move to Tottenham instead as a part of their move for Harry Kane.

The England captain has emerged as a top transfer target for the champions and they know Daniel Levy will charge them a lot of money.

They may add a player as a sweetener and Sterling is one of those that Spurs could accept.

The attacker earns a huge wage at City and it remains unclear if Arsenal could match his current salary.