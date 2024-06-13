Arsenal battling Tottenham for the signature of Premier League midfielder

Arsenal and Tottenham have extended their North London rivalry to the transfer market as both clubs vie to sign the same player.

They are competing fiercely to assert dominance on the pitch with Arsenal currently the dominant North London club.

The Gunners are keen to maintain this position and have targeted Everton’s Amadou Onana to bolster their squad.

Arsenal boasts a squad filled with some of the Premier League’s finest players and sees Onana as a valuable addition to further strengthen their options.

The Belgian midfielder has impressed at Everton but may be open to a move to a bigger club, especially since Everton frequently battles relegation.

However, Tottenham is also interested in signing Onana, according to a report on Sport Witness. The report indicates that both clubs will compete vigorously to convince him to join.

Arsenal believes they have the upper hand with their Champions League participation, while Spurs can entice him with a competitive salary offer. The battle for Onana’s signature promises to be intense between these fierce rivals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been one of the Premier League’s best players and the Belgian midfielder will be a fine addition to our squad this summer.

However, we must also take Spurs seriously because they could beat us to sign him.

