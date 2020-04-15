Arsenal battling Tottenham for the signature of teenage Eredivisie star

Despite being just 16, Lamare Bogarde has caught the attention of some of Europe’s big sides.

The teenager has made his name playing for Feyernood’s youth side. He is a holding midfielder and his performances for the club has caught the attention of the continents youth coaches.

Football insider is claiming that Arsenal is prepared to rival Tottenham for his signature ahead of the transfer window being reopened.

He looks set to break into their first team but he could be signed by Arsenal before that ever happens.

The report claims that the Gunners will do all they can to beat Spurs to his signing.

However, Spurs isn’t the only team standing in the way of Arsenal landing him with Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund also linked with a move for him.

Mikel Arteta has continued to harness the young talents in the Arsenal ranks and he might be the perfect manager for Bogarde.

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting the income of clubs, the Gunners may not spend much in the next transfer window and signings like this could become a masterstroke in the manner of Gabriel Martinelli’s.

Players from the Dutch league tend to be very technical, an attribute that excels at Arsenal as the long list of very successful Dutch players that have pulled on an Arsenal shirt will testify to.

Hopefully, Bogarde will follow in the footsteps of some of his illustrious countrymen and forge a career in North London with Arsenal.