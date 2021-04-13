Arsenal battling two London rivals for soon-to-be free agent

Arsenal is battling Chelsea and Tottenham for the signature of Jerome Boateng after he reaches the end of his time in Germany with Bayern Munich.

The World Cup winner is set to become a free agent in the summer after Bayern decided against giving him a new deal.

He has been with the German giants since joining them from Manchester City 10 years ago.

He has had a fruitful time at the Bundesliga side, winning two Champions League titles among other major honours.

He will enter the free agency market as one of the best players on offer in Europe.

Arsenal has continued to struggle at the back and the experienced David Luiz hasn’t been that consistent.

The Gunners will likely add another defender in the summer and the winning experience of Boateng makes him a good candidate.

Sky Germany via Mirror Football says the 32-year-old is being targeted by the Premier League trio and he wants a return to the competition.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have reportedly moved ahead of Arsenal and the Blues, but the player hasn’t signed yet and that means the Gunners can still win the race for his signature.