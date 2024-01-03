Arsenal battling with Premier League rivals for Sunderland star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Sunderland star Dan Neil as he shines for his boyhood club.

Sunderland is working hard to get back into the Premier League at the end of this season and has some fine players helping them to push for promotion.

Neil is one of them, and the 22-year-old has caught the eyes of Arsenal, among other clubs in the top flight.

The Gunners remain one of the best places for any player to move to if they are serious about advancing their careers, and their interest will make Neil dream.

But Team Talk says Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested in the midfielder who has been a mainstay in the Sunderland side this term.

Both clubs will present tough competition to Arsenal, and the Gunners will know they must make a quick decision in the pursuit to get their man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neil will be delighted to be linked with a move to the Emirates and will struggle to say no to our advances.

However, before we can add him to our group, he has to be good enough to play for us and much better than Charlie Patino, who is doing an amazing job on loan at Swansea City.

