Arsenal battling with strong interest from Italian side for Ligue 1 star

Arsenal’s summer business could be an interesting one considering the number of players that have been linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

The Spaniard became Arsenal’s manager late last year, and he has signed just two players on loan. He has, however, had to deal with the uncertain future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and has been linked with a number of players as his replacement.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move for Lille’s Victor Osimhen as the young Nigerian impressed for the French side this season.

However, the Gunners aren’t the only team interested in signing him and SportWitness is claiming that they are in a serious transfer battle with SS Napoli.

The report claims that the Italians have no problems with money as they look prepared to cash in on some of their own top players.

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer and although the Ivorian hasn’t had the perfect season, the club believes that he will come good.

Osimhen is primarily seen as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who looks set to leave Arsenal.

The Nigerian would cost around €55 million in the summer and the report claims Arsenal’s interest might make his transfer an auction.