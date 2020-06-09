Arsenal battling with Tottenham for the signature of Premier League star

Arsenal is interested in signing Norwich City’s Max Aarons ahead of the next transfer window, reports Goal.

Aarons was the EFL Young Player of the Year last season as he helped the Canaries gain promotion back into the Premier League.

He has continued his fine run of form for Daniel Farke’s side and although his team is struggling, he has attracted the attention of Arsenal and other teams for his performances.

Goal.com, however, claims that the Gunners are facing competition from Tottenham for his signature and that competition could price Arsenal out of a move for him.

The same report reckons that the Canaries want £30m for the young defender and that even if they get relegated, they might still demand a huge fee for his signature which won’t be ideal for Arsenal considering their present financial situation.

The Gunners have a limited transfer budget, fortunately, they can still land a right-back for free.

This is because the Gunners can offer a contract to Cedric Soares who joined them on loan in the last transfer window.

The Portuguese defender will be out of a contract when his loan deal expires and the Gunners could simply offer him a new contract to remain with them with no transfer fee paid.