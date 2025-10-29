Arsenal beat Brighton to reach next round of the Carabao Cup

Arsenal continued their impressive run of form with a 2-0 victory over Brighton in the Carabao Cup this evening, once again demonstrating their growing confidence and composure under pressure. The result ensured the Gunners progressed in the competition while maintaining the momentum that has defined their recent performances.

Brighton have often proved a difficult opponent for Arsenal in recent seasons, and this match was viewed as another strong test of Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners entered the game on the back of consistent displays in both domestic and European competitions, yet they were fully aware that the Seagulls possessed the quality to cause them problems.

Arsenal Grow into the Game After a Lively Start

Brighton began the encounter with greater intent and looked the more threatening side during the early exchanges. The visitors pressed high and were eager to exploit gaps in Arsenal’s new-look defensive line. They came close to taking the lead within the opening ten minutes, but Kepa Arrizabalaga produced an excellent save to deny them and keep the match level.

That moment appeared to awaken Arsenal, who gradually began to impose themselves on the contest. Arsenal improved their passing rhythm and started to control possession, seeking to make Brighton regret not taking advantage of their early opportunities. Despite their dominance, the first half ended goalless, with Arsenal aware that they needed to raise their performance after the break.

Second-Half Brilliance Seals Arsenal’s Victory

Whatever Mikel Arteta said to his players during the interval seemed to have an immediate effect. Arsenal began the second half with renewed energy and purpose, and their efforts were rewarded when Ethan Nwaneri opened the scoring with a composed finish.

Moments later, surprise starter Andre Harriman-Annous forced a rebound that Bukayo Saka converted to double the Gunners’ advantage. The second goal gave Arsenal greater control, allowing them to dictate the tempo and frustrate Brighton’s attempts to find a way back into the match.

Brighton continued to push forward but was unable to breach Arsenal’s solid defensive structure. The Gunners managed the closing stages with maturity, showcasing once more their ability to weather pressure and strike at decisive moments.

Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brighton confirmed their progression in the Carabao Cup and reinforced their reputation as one of the most in-form teams in English football.