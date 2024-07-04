Arsenal beat Chelsea to first bid for Riccardo Calfiori but offer has been rejected

Arsenal’s Initial €47 Million Bid for Calafiori Rejected by Bologna

According to Corrieredellosport, Arsenal has made a significant move in the transfer market, offering €47 million to secure Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori for Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, the Serie A club has rejected this initial bid, seeking a higher fee for the 22-year-old talent.

Calafiori, considered one of Bologna’s most promising players, has drawn interest from top Premier League clubs. Arsenal’s offer, sent from London to Casteldebole, did not meet Bologna’s expectations. The Italian club values Calafiori highly, especially after his standout performances in the Champions League and his debut with the national team in the European Championship in Germany, where he played every match except the one against Switzerland, which they lost, due to suspension.

Bologna’s position is further strengthened by Chelsea’s interest in Calafiori. The Blues are also keen on the defender, and their involvement could drive the asking price up to €50 million.

A complicating factor in any transfer is the financial arrangement with Basel, which holds a 40% sell-on clause for Calafiori, following his transfer from Roma for about €2 million in 2022. Bologna would need to account for this in any deal. Giovanni Sartori, speaking at the transfer market event in Rimini, stated, “I don’t think he will go to Juventus,” emphasizing the club’s preference to retain Calafiori unless an exceptional offer is made.

Arsenal’s previous successful negotiation with Bologna for Tomiyasu, acquired in 2021 for around €20 million plus bonuses, might influence the ongoing talks. However, Bologna’s rejection of the €47 million offer indicates their firm stance on Calafiori’s value. The club has also been in discussions with the player, who has shown a willingness to stay, but the volatile nature of the transfer market means that Bologna’s management is vigilantly exploring their options for central defenders.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal, Chelsea, or another club will meet Bologna’s valuation to secure Calafiori’s services.

Here’s hoping Gooners!

Peter Rix

