Arsenal beat impressive Kairat to finish UCL league phase perfect

Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Kairat this evening, surviving a late scare to seal the points at the Emirates. With nothing riding on the result, Mikel Arteta still selected a decent starting line-up, and the Gunners began the contest with confidence and control.

Despite some rotation, the quality on display meant this could not be described as a reserve side. Given the value and experience within the team, Arsenal were expected to dominate proceedings, even if certain players might not have featured had the match carried greater significance.

Early Control and First Half Response

The Gunners wasted little time asserting themselves, opening the scoring through Viktor Gyokeres after just three minutes. From that moment, it appeared the visitors were in for a difficult evening. However, Kairat responded in surprising fashion by equalising from the penalty spot, briefly disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm and forcing a reaction.

That moment proved to be the spark Arsenal needed. Arteta’s side quickly regained its composure and restored its advantage through Kai Havertz. Momentum firmly swung back in their favour, and before the interval, Gabriel Martinelli added a third goal to give Arsenal a comfortable lead at half-time. The first half performance reflected Arsenal’s dominance in possession and attacking intent.

Late Pressure but Points Secured

Following the break, Arsenal replaced the returning duo of Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori and continued to push forward in search of additional goals. Their control of the match remained evident, and they maintained sustained pressure in the final third. The evening also provided an opportunity to introduce Brando Bailey Joseph from the bench, handing the young player his debut.

Gabriel Jesus later found the net, but his effort was ruled out for offside, preventing Arsenal from extending their lead further. That decision kept Kairat in the contest, and the visitors capitalised by pulling a goal back through Ricardinho, creating a tense closing spell. Despite the late pressure, Arsenal managed the final minutes effectively and ensured the points stayed in north London, closing out the match as deserved winners.