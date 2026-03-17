Arsenal beat Leverkusen to reach Champions League quarter-final

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates this evening, confirming their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League. The Gunners were aware of the challenge ahead, having seen the quality of their opponents in the first leg, where the German side delivered an impressive performance.
Arsenal understood that progression in the competition requires both consistency and focus, particularly against an opponent equally determined to advance. Leverkusen began the match with a disciplined defensive approach, making it difficult for Arsenal to create clear opportunities. The Gunners were forced to remain patient, eventually breaking the deadlock after the 35th minute through an outstanding goal from Eberechi Eze.
Arsenal Take Control
Eze has been a key figure for Arsenal this season, and his goal once again demonstrated his importance to the team’s ambitions. His contribution provided the breakthrough the home side needed after a tightly contested opening period. Despite taking the lead into the interval, Arsenal were fully aware that the tie remained finely balanced, with Leverkusen likely to push for an equaliser in the second half.
Professional Performance Seals Progress
Arsenal approached the second half with the same level of discipline, recognising that a single goal advantage offered little margin for error. Declan Rice extended their lead, giving the hosts greater control and underlining their intent to secure qualification. Kai Havertz also found the net shortly after being introduced, although his effort was ruled out for offside.
From that point, Arsenal managed the game effectively, limiting Leverkusen’s opportunities and maintaining composure in possession. Their ability to control the tempo ensured that the match concluded without further complications, sealing an important victory. The result reflects a mature and composed performance, highlighting Arsenal’s growing confidence in European competition as they progress to the next stage.
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Very good performance from all. But the stand out by a country mile, Big Dec. Gyokores, Eze, Zubimendi and Hindcapie looked better tonight. Trossard and Eze were very clever in the first half. Team did what they had to do, with no dramas.
A very good exercise to prepare for the League Cup final game
Gyokeres’ hold-up play was very good, Eze’s shot was excellent despite not having plenty of chances to shoot, Rice worked hard as usual and Raya’s focus was great
Sporting would likely be a more difficult opposition, but I’m sure the Gunners can get past them
@Gai The Boys were up for it at the Emirate stadium. And Arsenal fans after Everton victory were at their supportive best.
BSaka yet to pick form. IMO, at this stage Arteta just been sentimental about using him ahead of Madueke.
With Arteta’s technical ability I believe Arsenal will. Overcome Sporting CP even if they proof stubborn.
Great win to take into the weekends game! Good to get Sporting in the quarters, could’ve been worse
Great win, a spot in the next round. Attention to the cup final against City next. COYG!
Wasn’t a great performance today but a solid enough one to get the win, in the end it was our constant counter press that got us the goals and the win. Leverkusen are a very good side , compact and play quick one – two touch football especially in the midfield where I felt they were better than us. We should have scored more but the final decisions on the final pass was wanting. The introduction of Norgaard to replace Zubimendi was a very good one , all the substitions were good but I feel martinelli should be coached on what to do with the ball before he gets it so his decision making would be better. Saka too needs some time of rest, his form and final balls are becoming less potent. Good save by raya in the closing stages to keep his clean sheet. Great goals by Eze and rice. Sporting cp it is and VG14 gets a date with his former club . COYG.
A bit of a blinkered comment Emperor. If you have been watching the last three or four games carefully, you would have noticed that a number of our goals including Dowman’ s have come from Martinelli’s quick thinking. His flick into open space lead to that opportunity. Today, Martinelli did the defensive job he was sent out to do. With both the two non athletic lumber heads Harvetz and Gyorkes on the field there were few opportunities for Martinelli to link up in the attack given the time available.
I am really glad Eze was on scoreline tonight as thought he would be, congratulations to us the fans and the team 🙌🌲
Next to the ELF CUP… All up GUNNERS 🔥🙌
Jolly good.
Also Citeh are out of the CL… demolished by Madrid. Which could be good or bad for us, who knows. Either way, hopefully they’re utterly shattered!
going off topic
well done to CAF
I said at the time we hadn’t heard the end of this and was told I didn’t understand and Senegal wouldn’t mind the fines
this is the only way you stamp out the cheating
Yes, for cracking the whip to instil discipline.
No matter your opinion you’ve got to go by the rules of the game
We had tons of opportunities in the first half, our decision making could be better. Saka is a bit lost, the penetration and selection of shots have been both so so. Our wingers on both sides need work.
Leverkusen feels like a tougher test for us than Sporting, well organized and tough. I am so glad we cruised through this opponent. Sporting will not be easy, but I am confident we will win.
Great win. The manner of it reinforces to me that Champions League games are more open, thus we often play better looking football, and Gyokeres and Eze look better.
Think it’s becoming increasingly clear that Premier League defenses getting better/tighter, which is resulting in a less watchable Premier League in general.