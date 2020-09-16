Arsenal beat Liverpool yet again, but this time it is off the field

Arsenal has recently enjoyed the upper hand in their rivalry with Liverpool with Mikel Arteta’s side beating Jurgen Klopp’s juggernauts twice in as many games.

The most recent was in the Community Shield and both teams will meet in the third Premier League game of the season.

Before that game, however, Arsenal has managed to knock the Reds off their perch yet again.

Love the Sales is reporting that Arsenal has beaten Liverpool to become the club with the highest-selling home kit this season.

The Reds home kit for the 2019/20 season sold the most of any Premier League side, but they have lost top spot to Arsenal this season.

Demands for club jerseys have generally fallen from the previous campaigns due to covid19.

Fans usually wear their team’s kits to support them in the stadiums, but the games have been played behind closed doors recently and that has affected the number of jersey sales that the teams have made.

The report claims that the demand for replica jerseys are at a historic five-year low and searches for strips dropped by 63% from 2019.

The Gunners will hope that the popularity of their home kit will help them do well in the Premier League as it did for Liverpool last season.