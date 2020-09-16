Arsenal beat Liverpool yet again, but this time it is off the field

Arsenal has recently enjoyed the upper hand in their rivalry with Liverpool with Mikel Arteta’s side beating Jurgen Klopp’s juggernauts twice in as many games.
The most recent was in the Community Shield and both teams will meet in the third Premier League game of the season.
Before that game, however, Arsenal has managed to knock the Reds off their perch yet again.
Love the Sales is reporting that Arsenal has beaten Liverpool to become the club with the highest-selling home kit this season.
The Reds home kit for the 2019/20 season sold the most of any Premier League side, but they have lost top spot to Arsenal this season.
Demands for club jerseys have generally fallen from the previous campaigns due to covid19.
Fans usually wear their team’s kits to support them in the stadiums, but the games have been played behind closed doors recently and that has affected the number of jersey sales that the teams have made.
The report claims that the demand for replica jerseys are at a historic five-year low and searches for strips dropped by 63% from 2019.
The Gunners will hope that the popularity of their home kit will help them do well in the Premier League as it did for Liverpool last season.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
How many points is that worth in the PL table? I’m sure Kronke is delighted and counting his profits, but I could care less.
If those increases in sales translated to increased transfer activity, then I’d be happy. However our net spending so far leaves a lot to be desired, and Arsenal still haven’t addressed our main weaknesses in midfield.
Wow just wow, something I can brag about down the pub…..not!
Are the pubs still open????
Our home kit really is a thing of beauty!! 😍 Liverpool’s is vile with that crappy collar, just like the spuds!!
OT..I don’t normally watch it, but how good was Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan earlier?! Sod everything else, for the first 10 minutes it was all about Aubameyang!! Got his priorities right haha!!
Kronke out!!!
I love all of our three kits specially the dark blue away kit, I will be buying a few for the kids every bit helps to keep us up there in sponsorship money specially these days with COVID-19 not having fans in stadiums hurting the club and as we all know our owner Stan is broke 😜
All well and good, but CarJackers top the league in the illegal sale of wheel trims and hub caps according to We Buy Any Car Dot Com!……………………….it takes under a minute according to Phillip Schofield to find out the value of your car!…………………..ironically whilst you are phoning WBACDC the wheels will stolen from your car by a Scouser in quicker time than your speedial!
PS……………………….if anyone is looking for some tasty set of alloys I recommend……….We Jack Any Car Dot Com!
👌🤣🤣 Gone in 60 seconds!!
Less than 60 secs , Sue! 😆