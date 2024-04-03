Arsenal beat Luton to return to the top of the Premier League

Arsenal have returned to the top of the Premier League following a comfortable two-nil win over Luton Town this evening at the Emirates.

The Hatters survived the first ten minutes not because they were good at the back but mostly because Arsenal struggled to be incisive in creating chances, and they kept misplacing their passes.

Luton also maintained a solid defensive shape, and it seemed Arsenal were suffering from a hangover from defending too much against Manchester City, but in the 24th minute, they scored the opening goal.

Luton lost possession as they attempted to break, and Odegaard capitalised on a fine assist from Kai Havertz to score.

It was Arsenal who almost doubled their lead, as Odegaard received a delightful pass and found himself one-on-one with Thomas Kaminski, but the keeper made a crucial save.

The Gunners pressed again, with Kai Havertz testing the Luton goalkeeper who saved well, as Arsenal sought a second goal before half-time.

The impressive Emile Smith Rowe then provided an easy assist for Reiss Nelson, who bundled the ball home, but upon closer inspection, it was deemed a Daiki Hashioka own goal. Nonetheless, Arsenal had their second of the game before half-time.

Arsenal continued to push for more goals after the break, with Odegaard sending a precise through ball to Havertz, but Luton cleared their lines to stay in the game.

The Gunners maintained possession and circulated the ball while searching for space for a third goal.

With the next Arsenal goal proving elusive and Luton appearing unlikely to trouble the Gunners, Mikel Arteta substituted Havertz, who had received a yellow card, and Thomas Partey. Eddie Nketiah and Declan Rice came on as their replacements.

Nketiah nearly made an immediate impact after finding himself through on goal, but he was flagged offside.

Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu then replaced Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Another Arsenal break saw Tomiyasu with a chance at the edge of the area, but he shot wide as Arsenal continued to apply pressure.

Smith Rowe was then replaced by Jorginho, with the game’s tempo slowing down. However, Nketiah had another opportunity and struck the ball cleanly, but Kaminski made another good save.

After some attacking moves from both teams, the final whistle blew, and Arsenal returned to winning ways as expected.