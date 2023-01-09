Arsenal beat Oxford United after inspired second-half performance

Plucky Oxford United displayed some impressive resolve to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw in the first half this evening at the Kassam Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men struggled to get going, with their hosts looking in the mood for a battle.

The Gunners had a number of corners in the opening minutes, but they didn’t really trouble United, who were prepared to stay in the game, at least in that first half.

The first real threat from Arsenal saw Edward McGinty clear a Takehiro Tomiyasu pass into the Oxford box as Arsenal continued to dominate the early period of the game.

Bukayo Saka recovered from an early knock to cause some problems for the hosts, but they continued to defend well.

The next chance for Arsenal fell to Albert Sambi Lokonga, but he headed wide when he should have scored. That was the Gunners’ best chance at that stage of the fixture.

Just before the break, it was still all Arsenal as Eddie Nketiah put himself in a good position but shot wide, as another chance went begging for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Oxford almost took the lead four minutes after the restart, but Matt Taylor missed the sitter in shocking fashion. This was the first real warning for Arsenal.

Saka then had a good chance to give Arsenal the lead but couldn’t beat the goalie, however, a goal was coming.

Shortly after the goalie saved another Saka shot, Mikel Arteta subbed on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Granit Xhaka for Kieran Tierney and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Two minutes later, Arsenal took the lead through Mohamed Elneny’s header from a beautifully struck Fabio Vieira free kick.

Viera assisted Nketiah for the second goal seven minutes after the first as Oxford struggled to contain Arsenal in the second half.

Shortly after, Saka had to leave the pitch because of an injury, which will be the only sad note from this game. Emile Smith Rowe replaced him.

Gabriel Martinelli then assisted Nketiah for his second goal as he chipped the goalkeeper to put the game to bed.

Smith Rowe would then miss another chance as Arsenal were now in the driving seat and threatened to run riot against the minnows.

However, there would be no more goals or big chances as the Gunners held on to reach the next round of the competition.