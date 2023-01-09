Arsenal beat Oxford United after inspired second-half performance

Plucky Oxford United displayed some impressive resolve to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw in the first half this evening at the Kassam Stadium.
Mikel Arteta’s men struggled to get going, with their hosts looking in the mood for a battle.
The Gunners had a number of corners in the opening minutes, but they didn’t really trouble United, who were prepared to stay in the game, at least in that first half.
The first real threat from Arsenal saw Edward McGinty clear a Takehiro Tomiyasu pass into the Oxford box as Arsenal continued to dominate the early period of the game.
Bukayo Saka recovered from an early knock to cause some problems for the hosts, but they continued to defend well.
The next chance for Arsenal fell to Albert Sambi Lokonga, but he headed wide when he should have scored. That was the Gunners’ best chance at that stage of the fixture.
Just before the break, it was still all Arsenal as Eddie Nketiah put himself in a good position but shot wide, as another chance went begging for Mikel Arteta’s men.
Oxford almost took the lead four minutes after the restart, but Matt Taylor missed the sitter in shocking fashion. This was the first real warning for Arsenal.
Saka then had a good chance to give Arsenal the lead but couldn’t beat the goalie, however, a goal was coming.
Shortly after the goalie saved another Saka shot, Mikel Arteta subbed on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Granit Xhaka for Kieran Tierney and Albert Sambi Lokonga.
Two minutes later, Arsenal took the lead through Mohamed Elneny’s header from a beautifully struck Fabio Vieira free kick.
Viera assisted Nketiah for the second goal seven minutes after the first as Oxford struggled to contain Arsenal in the second half.
Shortly after, Saka had to leave the pitch because of an injury, which will be the only sad note from this game. Emile Smith Rowe replaced him.
Gabriel Martinelli then assisted Nketiah for his second goal as he chipped the goalkeeper to put the game to bed.
Smith Rowe would then miss another chance as Arsenal were now in the driving seat and threatened to run riot against the minnows.
However, there would be no more goals or big chances as the Gunners held on to reach the next round of the competition.
We were completely rubbish for 2/3 of the game until we scored from the set piece. It seemed to break their resistance and morale luckily for us. If we play like this against City in the 4th round we’ll likely lose around 5-0.
Eddie set up by 2 brilliant passes, every strikers dream.
We need to sell Tierney, he looks like he’s lost all his passion and fight. Feel for Marquinios, guy must be wondering what he needs to do to get a few more minutes. Good to see ESR back.
Based on the boys’ disorganization and misplaced passes in the first half, I think the team wasn’t prepared intensively. I suspect Arsenal prioritize EPL and EL over the minor cup competitions
Nketiah’s and Vieira’s performances in the second half were simply beautiful. Hopefully all our main attackers will be fully fit for the NLD
A game of two halves .
A wins a win ,but some of our second string players leave a lot to be desired.
Shame Marquinhos didn’t get more minutes.
Overall cannot complain to much ,onwards and onwards .
I knew this was going to be a diffilcult game against a team that really has nothing to play for. We have few positives: (1) Eddie can score, we just need to feed him in the box, (2)Turner is a realiable number 2, he can even challenge Ramsdale for number 1, (3)Lokonga is not as bad as people make him out to be, he just need a run of games and the coach trust. AREA WE CAN IMPROVE ON: Martinelli really need to work on his 1vs1, his strenght is running with the ball but he always seem to run out of idea when he cant run with the ball, he was dispossed at least twice today when 1vs1 with a defender. (2) Viera seem a good player he just need to add more muscle (3) Arteta needs to trust Maquinos more and give him more responsibility especially in cup games. My motm is Nketiah for his well taken second goal. Toth next.
Adequate…
Positives: 1 Eddie’s finishing 2 Vieira’s assists 3 ESR’s (albeit rusty) return 4 a comfortable win 5 Zinnie’s inflential cameo
Negatives: 1 No breakout performances from the backups 2 Saka injured 3 Vieira careless and slow – can’t play in tight spaces 4 Holding thinks he is Saliba. Somebody please tell him to stop showboating 5 Another nervous Tomiyasu display. Where is our Tomi? 6 Did Lokonga even play? This guy couldn’t influence a game of Subbuteo 7 Tierney is not in Zinchenko’s league
I think you are being too hard on Lokonga, he had a decent against a very physical opponent, i agree with you on holding he just need to be himself. I also think we should sell tierney if we can get good money for him. Tomiyasu will be back to his best soon.