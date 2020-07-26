Arsenal beat Watford in a five-goal thriller that could easily have seen more

Arsenal have come away as 3-2 victors over Watford, in a game that could easily have seen a handful more goals.

Our side were gifted an early chance to open the scoring thanks to an early penalty, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not to turn down the chance to open proceedings, and he did so to move within two goals of Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot.

Our side was not done there, and before 20 minutes was even up we had moved a second goal ahead thanks to Kieran Tierney’s first ever Premier League goal, although he was aided by a deflection of defender Kabasele.

We continue to pile on the pressure despite being wasteful in possession, and Aubameyang did manage to add to his already-impressive tally with his 22nd goal of the season thanks to an amazing bicycle kick.

Just as we were looking to pile misery on our opponents however, they were gifted their own penalty which Mr ‘Cajones’ Troy Deeney powered it into the goal to cut the deficit to 3-1 just before the break.

The second-half was very much like the first, with both sides getting in and around each others box in an end-to-end encounter, and Danny Welbeck finally took his chance to close the gap to 3-2.

Eddie Nketiah had a great chance to add a fourth to our tally, but opted to pass to Aubameyang instead, who failed to take his chance.

Watford had a number of chances to level the scoring later into the match, but somehow failed to find the back of the net, and the loss eventually sealed their relegation to the Championship.

Did Troy Deeney’s side lack the ‘cajones’ for their relegation scrap?

Patrick