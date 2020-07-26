Arsenal beat Watford in a five-goal thriller that could easily have seen more

Arsenal have come away as 3-2 victors over Watford, in a game that could easily have seen a handful more goals.
Our side were gifted an early chance to open the scoring thanks to an early penalty, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not to turn down the chance to open proceedings, and he did so to move within two goals of Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot.
Our side was not done there, and before 20 minutes was even up we had moved a second goal ahead thanks to Kieran Tierney’s first ever Premier League goal, although he was aided by a deflection of defender Kabasele.
We continue to pile on the pressure despite being wasteful in possession, and Aubameyang did manage to add to his already-impressive tally with his 22nd goal of the season thanks to an amazing bicycle kick.
Just as we were looking to pile misery on our opponents however, they were gifted their own penalty which Mr ‘Cajones’ Troy Deeney powered it into the goal to cut the deficit to 3-1 just before the break.
The second-half was very much like the first, with both sides getting in and around each others box in an end-to-end encounter, and Danny Welbeck finally took his chance to close the gap to 3-2.
Eddie Nketiah had a great chance to add a fourth to our tally, but opted to pass to Aubameyang instead, who failed to take his chance.
Watford had a number of chances to level the scoring later into the match, but somehow failed to find the back of the net, and the loss eventually sealed their relegation to the Championship.
Did Troy Deeney’s side lack the ‘cajones’ for their relegation scrap?
Patrick
It was obvious Arsenal played with brakes to avoid injuries. Happy to see the last EPL game and Deeney’s face in the end
Bloody hell, Welbz this week, no doubt Giroud next week….
I have to admit, this display hasn’t exactly filled me with confidence for next week!
Giroud has been on fire with Chelsea lately. But no worries about the lacklustre display, because the boys just wanted to save their energy for Chelsea
That’s what worries me, GAI, how he’d love to rub more salt into the wound (so soon after Baku!)
One thing is sure, though:
Qualifying from the Championship is going to take some cojones 😀
😜
Arsenal lowest position in 20th years…. it makes you appreciates Wenger consistent top 4 finishes in years….
I really hope we win against Chelsea but we need to keep Giroud in check.
Season is over, we have a final to go..
Hoping for a better 2020/2021 season.
👍
None of our healthy CBs is as tall and as strong as Giroud in the air, but Arteta surely knows how to handle his ex-teammate
Uzi Ozil, you, I and many others have always appreciated Arsene Wenger, now it’s Mikel Arteta’s time and we have to support him fully.
Whether we win or lose next week, whoever plays, it’s time for any real Gooner to get behind him and all the players.
So glad to see the end of this season!..By far the worst in the history of the club!..
Time to stock up that midfield and release some under performers…
Let’s get busy!
👍👍
We still have a route to Europe..I only hope we can do the business against Chelsea..Atkeasst salvage some dignity from a season filled with forgetable memories.
Kola and Luiz!!!!
I felt like Holding is playing alone back there!!
FA cup please!
This performance wasn’t good enough .We have a final next week when everything is on the line. I know its not popular to be negative after a win, but this was another match where we were second best and easily couldve lost control of this match. We cannot afford another failure like last seasons Europa final. Players need to really step up. Awful, awful season that can still be somewhat salvaged with a trophy.
Unlucky Auba one more goal and he was level with Vardy 😲 Penaltychester utd take a champions League spot with 66 points and we finish with 70 last year and take a Europa League spot 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
Fernandes scored his TENTH penalty this season. And only arrived in January!
Who says United are favoured?????
The “special”one celebrating qualifying for the Europa League jumping up and down with his staff as if he had won the CL😂😂!
Hahahaha
Like Arteta won’t jump up if Arsenal had made it to the Europa?
I know it’s meant to be bants, but it’s petty, especially when I’ve seen nearly all of the people on here go on about how we need to make the Europa league next season
Finally it’s over… Phew!!
I know finals are one offs, so Arteta and his team better get it right next week. Can’t lose twice to Chelsea in finals under 2 years.
I’m not particularly confident about Holding or Kolasinac now that Mustafi is out
If we don’t have a clear out then this is our new normal … Midfield has to be place to start rebuild if Ceballos stays then a DM and AM are essential … Sell xhaka to whoever is willing Willock out Nelson out maitland miles maybe deserves a loan just to see if a full time year could improve him … A lot at back depends now on Saliba … But we can certainly sell surplus CBs And I would be happy to see another RB and sell bellerin
Arteta has a year to proove himself but clearly behind lampard and the Norwegian … If he spent insist on funds to rebuild he will be gone this time next year
Its pretty worring look at how have improved the likes of chelsea, utd, and how they are preparing their next season. If arsenal doesnt show ambition in the market, meaning keep auba, ceballos and laca, and buying partey, a cb and a mco, so we are lost for the next season.
Many are talking about wenger days, but the truth is in that days the competition were not so big…we were the big spenders with man ud and liverpool…meantime the likesof chelsea and city started to get in the mix we were surpassed, and then bad choises from wenger and the board and the money for the mid table teams get us where we are…next season will be harder, so, if arteta doesnt get full support from our board, we are lost
was hoping Auba gets that one goal it just didn’t.. anyways COYGnow onto FA finals. Please win it💪💪
Glad it’s over Arsenal were very poor all season. They just can’t defend I just hope Arteta and Co buy a few men to harden up the defence in the summer transfer window.
Karma …………………say or do something bad and and it always comes back to bite your Arsenal……………..
Troy…………..it was always there waiting, your cojones have finally dropped!………………………….out of this league into The Championship!