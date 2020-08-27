Arsenal beaten by Chelsea in battle to sign 21-year-old free agent

Chelsea has beaten Arsenal to the signing of former Nice defender, Malang Sarr.

The 21-year-old Frenchman had been a free agent after he allowed his contract with the French side to run out.

Despite his tender age, he played over 100 games for Patrick Vieira’s side and he will be a major loss to them.

He has been linked with a number of top teams after it emerged that he will not be renewing terms with them.

Arsenal was one of the teams that wanted to sign him as Mikel Arteta reshapes his team this summer (Marca).

The Spaniard’s side has struggled at the back for some time now and he knows that he will need to fix that before he can take them to the next level.

The Gunners have signed William Saliba as he joins them this summer after spending last season on loan at Saint Etienne.

They are also on the verge of landing Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for almost £30 million.

Sarr would have been an impressive yet inexpensive addition to their team.

The Frenchman has signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports. But he will spend the 2020/21 campaign out on loan so that he can get valuable first-team experience.