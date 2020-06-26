Arsenal beaten to the signature of Belgian star by German giants

Borussia Dortmund has beaten Arsenal to the free transfer of Belgian star, Thomas Meunier.

The former PSG man had been a target of Arsenal (Goal) since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager as he ran down his contract at the Parc des Princes.

However, the Gunners weren’t the only team looking to sign him for free this summer with the likes of Tottenham also linked with a move for him (GivemeSport).

Dortmund had also been in the running and they have managed to convince him to join them on a four-year deal as they look to stop the dominance of Bayern Munich in Germany reports the Sun.

The right-back was also happy to have joined Lucien Favre side, and he said as quoted by the Sun: “Borussia Dortmund plays exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural.

“BVB is known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the game with Paris at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.

“I am ambitious and, like with Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund.”

Arsenal has just handed a new deal to Cedric Soares so this news may not be as big a blow as it might have been.