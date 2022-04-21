Arsenal beating Chelsea does not make Arsenal favourites for top four claims Arsenal legend

Arsenal stunned Chelsea last night at Stamford Bridge to keep their top-four ambitions very much alive, in fact, it is within their own hands once again.

Obviously, they will have to get a result at the Tottenham Stadium against Spurs but that is hardly mission impossible and if anything, last night proved that we are capable of beating all our remaining opponents.

It is not going to be a cakewalk for sure, Tottenham and possibly Man Utd will have something to say and it could all unravel against the Red Devils at the weekend but as things stand right now, we are masters of our own destiny.

All that considered you would have thought that those associated with Arsenal would be bigging up our chances but not Ian Wright it seems.

The former Arsenal ace still believes that Tottenham is the favourite to grab the last Champions League spot this season.

Speaking to Premier League Productions as quoted by The Metro, Wright had this to say.

‘You look at Spurs’ run-in and you’d probably fancy that.

Just Arsenal says

So called easier runs are meaningless to be honest, We were not supposed to lose to Brighton, Southampton and Palace and we definitely were not expected to beat Chelsea and the same applies to some of the results experienced by Man Utd and Spurs.

Right now, Arsenal are just as much the favourites as what Spurs are and we will all know soon enough which team had the balls to see it through.