Arsenal beating Crystal Palace was hardly comfortable viewing

After a very positive pre-season Arsenal fans should have rightly been able to enjoy an exciting and comfortable first game of the season. However, this is the Premier League and Crystal Palace, both of which seldom make for comfortable viewing.

The game started well and Jesus was the best player on the pitch for the first half an hour. Unfortunately, that did not continue and the fact that William Saliba deservedly got Man Of The Match speaks for itself.

The same issues that have plagued us throughout Arteta’s tenure arose during the Palace game, where we appeared to lose compose and therefore control of the game. Insert photo of Mikel Arteta’s wide-eyed panicked expression.

Crystal Palace are no pushovers, particularly under Patrick Vieira, but Arsenal dominated the first half of the match to such an extent I almost got my hopes up. However, even while dominating possession there is and was always that sense that they only have to play the right ball and isolate Gabriel or Ben White and we would have problems.

William Saliba was simply brilliant. He looked by far our best defender and most composed player, at least as far as the back line is concerned. His performance should have been a huge boost for the team and the supporters but it only highlighted how ordinary the rest of them are. Even Gabriel, our most assured defender last season, looked erratic by comparison.

So, there are positives to take from the match, but also concerns. I really, really want this team to do well and to work for Arteta. I am not a fan of Mikel but I appreciate the direction in which he seems to be trying to take the team and build a sustainable and positive future for the club. I am just not convinced nor shall I ever be that he actually knows what he’s doing.

Ben Dungate