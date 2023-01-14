Arsenal beating Tottenham could see the end of Conte reckons Deeney

Antonio Conte has refused to commit his long-term future to Tottenham and it could be because the Italian gaffer is eyeing an exit from the Tottenham Stadium.

Spurs face a tough test against league leaders Arsenal in their next game and the Italian knows his side will lose more ground in the race for a top-four spot if the Gunners win.

Arsenal is the favourites now, but Spurs stopped Mikel Arteta’s side from making the top four last season and will fancy their chance to do something similar in this game.

Former Watford man Troy Deeney has now suggested the former Juventus manager could quit the Tottenham Stadium if Arsenal defeats his team.

He writes in The Sun:

“There is so much frustration and disappointment that if they lose badly, where next? I don’t see them recovering for the rest of the season.

“The way Antonio Conte has been complaining recently, he may even walk himself after a defeat to rivals and title-chasers Arsenal.

“Somebody like Conte is emotional in his behaviour. He already has reasons as to why he is annoyed, with the quality of the squad and the need for investment.

“A defeat this weekend puts him on the edge of doing something that Tottenham do not want to see happen.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need the points in our chase for the league title and we will definitely be playing to win.

The gap between Spurs and the top four is widening and they know they must close it sooner than later.

This makes this game an interesting one and we expect both clubs to go for all the points, which should translate into a very exciting game of football.

