Arsenal beating Spurs was “the best atmosphere I’ve seen in this stadium” – Arteta

Mikel Arteta is approaching his 3-year anniversay as manager very soon, after spending 5 years playing as midfielder and captain, but he thinks that no ever game he has been involved with at the Emirates has ever compared with our win over Tottenham on Saturday.

A game that kept us at the top of the League and put a 4-point gap between us and our rivals, it was unbelievably satisfying for players, the fans and the coach of course, but you can just imagine the atmosphere at the stadium.

This is Arteta’s thoughts on the fans after the game: “They were incredible – probably the best atmosphere I’ve seen in this stadium since I’ve been involved with the club for sure. It’s just a joy – thank you. I feel so grateful to be part of this, and they’re making this journey very very special.

“I’m really happy because we know how much it means for everybody, and just to give a bit of joy and happiness to these people is fulfilling – I think everyone feels that way.”

I know the game gave all Arsenal fans around the world a terrific boost, but imagine if you had actually been in the ground to witness it. I am extremely jealous!

Darren N

