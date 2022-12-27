Arsenal beating West Ham forces an admission from Declan Rice

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice admits Arsenal are good enough to win the Premier League after the Gunners came from a goal down to defeat them yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s side had wanted to return with a bang, having gone into the World Cup break five points clear at the top of the league table.

However, the Hammers took the lead in front of a watching Arsene Wenger and went into the break ahead.

Arsenal turned on the style in the second half and scored thrice to ensure normal service resumed at their home.

That win showed they have a solid mentality which could help them to win the league and other trophies.

Rice thinks so. He said via The Daily Mail:

‘100%. They are a top team you can see they are coached incredibly well, have a lot of attacking talent, a young squad and they can go the whole way for sure.

‘First-half we tried as hard as we could to stop them, we came up short and it’s frustrating.’

Rice faced a solid Arsenal side, and he qualifies to make an assessment about their chances of winning the league at the end of this season.

If we continue delivering top performances as we have done so far, we expect to end the term successfully.

