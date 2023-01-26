Arsenal beats Chelsea in the list of most valuable club

Arsenal has been one of the world’s biggest clubs for a long time now and a new report reveals the Gunners are more valuable than Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s side has emerged from the mediocrity of the last few seasons to sit at the top of the Premier League table, as they seek to end their wait for another league title.

Arsenal has some top-quality players in their squad who have a high market value because of their age and outstanding performances.

The club also has some very profitable partnerships, which make them a valuable club.

Sportico has now revealed their ranking of the most valuable clubs in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta’s team featured in the top four.

Only Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City had more value than Arsenal’s £2.9b valuation. Chelsea came fifth behind the Gunners with a valuation of £2.8b.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we continue making a lot of progress on and off the field, we expect the club’s market value to continue to rise and the next time this list is out, we could be inside the top two.

For now, the Gunners will want to keep doing well so they can end this season successfully.

