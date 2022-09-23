Arsenal becomes interested in another Villarreal player

Villarreal is quickly becoming a breeding ground for talented attackers, and Arsenal has continued to be linked with a move for their players.

After reports claim they are interested in Samuel Chukwueze, Yeremy Pino broke onto the scene, and they linked him with a move to the Emirates.

The Yellow Submarines have unearthed a new gem, with Álex Baena now stealing all the headlines at the club.

The 21-year-old has 6 goals and 2 assists from 10 matches in all competition so far, and he could get better.

Sport says several top European clubs are circling him, and one of them is Arsenal.

The Gunners need a new winger after allowing Nicolas Pepe to leave the club, and Baena could be the player that joins to solve that problem for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done well in terms of signing young players for much of our history, and that could help us to convince him to join.

However, having just broke into their team, with so much more development to do, he might choose to spend more time on the books of Villarreal before looking for a new home.

We could sign him and send him back there on loan or to another club in La Liga to continue developing.

