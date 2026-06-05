Arsenal becomes latest club to show interest in Porto attacker

Arsenal have joined the race to sign William Gomes from FC Porto following his impressive season, which helped the club secure the Portuguese league title, according to Globo. The Gunners are continuing to assess attacking reinforcements as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Gomes only arrived at Porto last year but has quickly established himself as one of their most important attacking players. His performances have made him a key figure in their title-winning side, with his pace and creativity standing out in the final third. Arsenal are monitoring his progress closely as they evaluate options to improve their wide attacking depth.

Arsenal Interest in William Gomes

Arsenal are believed to view Gomes as a player capable of adding both depth and long-term potential to their attacking unit. His rapid rise at Porto has been noted by recruitment staff who appreciate his versatility and ability to play across forward positions. The club continue to assess whether he aligns with their long-term squad planning.

The Gunners are also preparing for possible changes in wide areas, with players such as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard linked with potential exits. Any departures would create space for new additions, and Gomes is considered one of several attacking options under consideration.

Competition for Signature Intensifies

Competition for Gomes is expected to be strong, with several European clubs tracking his progress after a breakthrough season. Porto are known for demanding significant fees for emerging talents, meaning any deal would require a major financial commitment from interested sides.

The report suggests Arsenal will need to act quickly if they want to secure his signature, as rival clubs could move fast in the market. With attacking reinforcements a priority, the Gunners may step up their interest in the coming weeks as they shape their squad for the next stage of development.

Michelle: Liam has been part of the JustArsenal family for a long time and has consistently contributed articles out of his love for Arsenal and its history. Seeing that dedication culminate in a published book is something we are delighted to celebrate and support.

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