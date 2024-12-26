Arsenal begin defense of their Women’s League Cup title in January, away to Brighton & HA

Arsenal Women have a rich history in the Women’s League Cup, establishing themselves as the most successful team in the competition’s history. Our Gunners have won the trophy a record seven times since its inception in 2011 – more than any other club.

Arsenal’s success in the League Cup began with the inaugural tournament in 2011, where they defeated Birmingham City 4-1 in the final. This victory was part of an unprecedented treble, as Arsenal had already claimed the league title and Women’s FA Cup that season.

Our Gunners continued their dominance in the early years of the competition, winning three consecutive titles from 2011 to 2013, with Arsenal legends like Ellen White, Rachel Yankey, and Jayne Ludlow contributing to their success.

After a brief period without League Cup success, Arsenal returned to winning ways in the 2017/18 season, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Arsenal’s most recent League Cup triumphs came in the last two consecutive years:

2022/23: Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the final.

2023/24: The Gunners retained their title with a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea, thanks to a late goal from Stina Blackstenius.

The Women’s Professional Leagues have now confirmed details for the four quarter final ties of the 2024/25 Subway Women’s League Cup.

The draw for the quarter finals of the Subway Women’s League Cup has been made! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ERPApa4yF1 — Barclays Women’s Super League (@BarclaysWSL) December 16, 2024

All four fixtures will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2025 and will be broadcast live on the Barclays WSL YouTube channel, with venues and kick-off times as follows:

Chelsea v Durham – Kingsmeadow, 6.45pm KO

Manchester United v Manchester City – Leigh Sports Village, 7pm KO

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal – Broadfield Stadium, 7.15pm KO

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United – Brisbane Road, 7.30pm KO

The winners of each tie will progress to the semi-finals of the competition, with the following possible ties to be played across February 5th and 6th:

Brighton & Hove Albion or Arsenal v Manchester United or Manchester City

Chelsea or Durham v Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United

The final itself will be held at Derby County’s Pride Park Stadium on Saturday 15 March 2025, kicking off at 12.15pm and set to be broadcast live on the BBC.

Do you think we can lift the cup for a 3rd consecutive year? I’m hoping for more than the League Cup this year but it would be a great start!!

