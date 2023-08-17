Arsenal begin new contract talks with “one of the best players in the world”

Arsenal to start contract talks with star

Arsenal have initiated contract talks with midfielder Martin Odegaard, aiming to extend his current deal beyond its expiration in 2025, with a further option for another year. The club’s manager, Mikel Arteta, intends to reward the Norwegian for his impressive recent performances.

Having already secured new contracts for key players, the club is now focusing on Odegaard and right-back Ben White, both of whom have contracts expiring in 2025. Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts has confirmed that negotiations are underway: “They are looking to get that done, to push forward with those discussions at the moment.”

Odegaard’s significant contributions to the team were highlighted last season, where he contributed 15 goals and eight assists, helping the Gunners contend for the Premier League title. According to Watts, the 24-year-old’s role is integral to Arteta’s tactics: “He’s captain and hugely important to the way Arsenal play.”

Watts anticipates the midfielder’s performance to elevate further: “And I expect him to take his game up to another level. Arsenal are delighted to have him and they’re really beginning to step forward those talks with his agent to try and get a deal done.”

Acknowledging Odegaard’s global prominence, the journalist stated: “He’s not just one of the best players in the Premier League, he’s one of the best players in the world right now.”

Arsenal are committed to retaining their core talents, as they have done by securing long-term contracts for players like Saka, Saliba, Gabriel, Martinelli, and Ramsdale.

Watts concludes, emphasizing Odegaard’s significance: “Odegaard is absolutely their best player.” As Arsenal strives to solidify their key assets, the ongoing negotiations with Odegaard’s representatives signify the club’s determination to maintain its competitive edge.

