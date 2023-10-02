Arsenal begin talks to beat rivals to sign Brazilian wonderkid

In recent seasons, several talented Brazilian players have made their way to the Premier League, with clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City scouting and signing promising young talents from Brazilian clubs.

The latest player identified by Arsenal as a potential addition to their squad is Marcos Leonardo from Santos. According to a report on Fichajes, Arsenal is interested in acquiring the 20-year-old forward. Leonardo has established himself as a key player in the Santos team and has an impressive record of 11 goals from 19 league games this season.

However, the competition for his signature is stiff, with other European clubs like AS Roma also expressing interest in him. This competition could make it challenging for Arsenal to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leonardo is a top talent in the making and a player we should add to our group, but it would be tricky to seal the deal for him.

The youngster plays a lot of matches at Santos now and would not want to stay on the bench at another club.

If he gets a top European club that promises him regular game time, he will certainly join them over us.

But we could strike a deal to keep him at Santos for one more season before he returns to the Emirates when he can play regularly.



