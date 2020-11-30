Arsenal begin the defence of the FA Cup against Newcastle United

The FA Cup third round draw has been made and Arsenal will start their defence with a game against Newcastle United in January reports ESPN.

The Gunners won the FA Cup against all odds last season, beating Manchester City and Chelsea on their way to the triumph.

They needed to win the cup to stand a chance of playing European football this season, and they got it.

They will look to build on that by retaining the trophy, and their first hurdle will be Steve Bruce’s side.

The Gunners will be at home against the Magpies in one of the few all Premier League games in that round of matches.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the football calendar, and it has forced the Premier League to be played behind closed doors.

Because of the pandemic, the FA Cup will also have no replays and Arsenal will want to avoid any kind of upset in their first game.

The games will be played on the weekend of January 9th and 10th.

Manchester United will face Watford while Liverpool returns to Aston Villa where they were beaten 7-2 in the Premier League earlier this season.

Tottenham has been given the easiest draw as they face eighth-tier Marine.