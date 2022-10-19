Arsenal begins talks to sign in-form player onto a long-term deal

Arsenal has had a terrific start to this season and there are a few players whose contributions have made that possible.

The Gunners are at the top of the league table and they have won all their matches in the Europa League so far.

This season is shaping up to become a successful one thanks to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has matured into a player they need at all times and he is delivering the goods on the field consistently.

He frightens defenders, creates goals and scores some, which makes him a player they must keep.

But his current deal is running down and clubs are circling the Brazilian superstar.

Arsenal knows they will lose a top player if he leaves and they are now in talks to ensure he stays with them for the long term.

The Athletic reports they have opened talks with his entourage to get him on a new long-term deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been one of the finest players in the Premier League and we are happy to see him deliver for the club.

The Brazilian must be kept even if it means making him one of our biggest earners because he is worth every penny.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids