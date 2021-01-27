Arsenal behind Tottenham in the latest money list

Tottenham has emerged as the most successful north London side in recent seasons, no thanks to their participation in the Champions League, while Arsenal struggle in the Europa League.

The last campaign was a tough one for teams around the world as the coronavirus pandemic affected the money they all made.

The pandemic caused fans to remain at home instead of supporting their teams from the stands.

It also forced teams to miss out on important sponsorship money, yet Tottenham earned more money than Arsenal, according to Deloitte through their Money League rankings as reported by Sky Sports.

The league represents how teams navigated the tough 2019/2020 season financially.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid made the top five

The Premier League had four teams in the top ten, but Arsenal finished the rankings 11th, two places below Tottenham who finished 9th.

The Gunners made just £340.3m, 13% less than they had made in the season before.

Tottenham, on the other hand, made £390.9m, that was 15% less than they made in the 2018/2019 season.

Spurs’ appearance in the Champions League helped their earnings, a return to the competition for the Gunners would, of course, boost their finances significantly.