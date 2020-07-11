Arsenal being eyed for Community Shield despite semi-final result

Arsenal are supposedly being considered for the Community Shield this summer, whether they lose to Manchester City on Tuesday or not.

The powers that be are preparing to break the norm going into the new season following the Coronavirus pandemic, with fixtures piling up ahead of the new campaign.

With the European club competitions having been moved to August following the suspension of football, those competing will have limited time to recover in time for the new season, and the FA are looking at overlooking teams should they win the FA Cup, as well as make the final in Europe.

All three of the other teams in the FA Cup are still in the hunt for glory in either the Champions League or Europa League, although Chelsea have a mountain to climb to overturn a 3-0 deficit when they travel to Munich.

Should Arsenal not win the competition, and the the eventual winners reach an illustrious European final, the DailyMail claims that the English football heads will opt to invite Arsenal to compete against Liverpool in the Community Shield, thanks to our side’s record of winning the FA Cup previously.

The Anfield side will of course enter the competition as winners of the Premier League title, and have already been eliminated from the Champions League competition by Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool lost this season’s edition to Manchester City on penalties.

Would Arsenal Football Club accept an invite to take on Liverpool in the Community Shield? Do we expect our rivals to go deep into the European competitions?

Patrick