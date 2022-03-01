Arsenal believe this Ligue 1 star will solve their problems

Renato Sanches has been a long-term target of Arsenal and he could move to the Emirates this summer.

The Portugal international has been revived at Lille after struggling at Bayern Munich earlier in his career.

The Ligue 1 side is now bracing itself to allow him to leave the club at the end of this campaign.

The midfielder will be out of contract in 2023 and that makes a summer move likely for him.

Jeunes Footeux claims the Euro 2016 winner has now become a priority signing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal is rebuilding their squad and they will need the best players in every position to make their rebuild long-lasting.

Sanches has huge experience in both club and international football and his profile fits that of the players we have been signing.

The midfielder didn’t do well when he played on loan at Swansea in the Premier League earlier.

However, Arsenal is a much bigger club and his chances of thriving and even improving his performance are much better.

At 24, he is just about to hit the prime of his career and it would be great if he does that on the books of Arsenal.

