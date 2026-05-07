Arsenal believes key player will sign a new contract before World Cup

Arsenal have reportedly been in discussions with Jurrien Timber over a new contract for several weeks, with the defender expected to become the next player to commit his long-term future to the club.

Timber has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right back ahead of Ben White and has become an increasingly important figure in Mikel Arteta’s side. His consistency, versatility and defensive quality have made him a key player during a season in which the Gunners continue to compete for major honours.

The Dutch defender is now considered one of the first names on the team sheet whenever Arsenal face an important fixture, and he is fully fit. His influence on the side has strengthened the club’s determination to secure his future and ensure he remains at the Emirates for many more years.

Arsenal Prioritising Timber Extension

Negotiations over a new contract have reportedly been progressing behind the scenes, although discussions are believed to have slowed temporarily while Arsenal focus on their Premier League and Champions League campaigns. The club are determined to avoid unnecessary distractions during such a crucial stage of the season.

Despite that, there remains growing confidence within Arsenal that Timber will eventually agree to extend his stay. The defender is viewed as a major part of Arteta’s long-term plans, particularly because of his ability to perform consistently in high-pressure matches across multiple competitions.

Gunners Confident of Agreement

It will be a distraction to continue discussing his future while Arsenal remain focused on winning trophies, but there is increasing belief that the defender will remain at the club for the long term. As reported by Team Talk, Arsenal are confident that Timber will sign a contract extension and continue his career at the Emirates for many more years.

There is also a World Cup taking place this summer, and Arsenal are believed to want the defender’s future resolved before he joins his national team for the competition. The report adds that the Gunners expect Timber to finalise his new agreement before departing for international duty later this year.