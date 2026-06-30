Arsenal believes they are leading the race for sought-after player

Morgan Rogers is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, with virtually every top club in England reportedly interested in signing the Aston Villa attacker. Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the player, adding further competition for his signature this summer.

Aston Villa would prefer to retain Rogers, but the growing interest from elite clubs, including Arsenal, is making it increasingly difficult for the club to guarantee his long-term future at Villa Park. His performances have significantly raised his profile across Europe.

Although he played a key role in helping Villa secure Europa League success, Rogers is aware that a move to a club of Arsenal’s stature could provide greater opportunities to compete regularly for league titles and major European honours.

Arsenal Leading The Race

Rogers is understood to be high on Arsenal’s shortlist as they continue to strengthen their attacking options during the current transfer window. The Gunners are actively working to bring him to the Emirates Stadium but are also aware of strong competition from other clubs monitoring his situation.

According to TeamTalk, Arsenal remain confident that they are currently leading the race for his signature despite the level of interest from rival clubs across Europe. The report suggests the Gunners believe Rogers may already view them as his preferred destination.

Arsenal are expected to intensify their pursuit in the coming weeks as they look to finalise key transfer targets ahead of the new season. The club believe Rogers fits their long-term project and could become an important figure in their attacking structure.

Decision Expected Soon

Rogers is currently focused on international duty at the World Cup, as many other players involved in the tournament continue to manage their future decisions in parallel with national team commitments.

A final decision regarding his club’s future is expected to follow the conclusion of the tournament, with Arsenal confident they can secure his signing if he becomes available. The situation remains open, but interest from multiple top clubs ensures competition will remain intense until any agreement is reached.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…