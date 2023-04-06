Arsenal beware, German club makes progress in competition for defender

Arsenal is in danger of missing out on Ivan Fresneda as a report claims Borussia Dortmund has made serious progress in their bid to sign the Spaniard.

The right-back has become one of the sought-after players in Europe this season as he shines for Real Valladolid in Spain.

He was widely expected to change clubs in the January transfer window, but somehow he remained with his present employer.

With several clubs chasing his signature, he is very likely to be on the move at the end of this season.

Sporting Club wanted to add him to their group and contacted the defender’s camp.

However, Mais Futebol reveals they were told BVB has already made serious progress in the race for his signature.

This is a development Arsenal should take seriously and they need to increase their efforts to sign him now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda is an exciting talent and he fits our current team, considering he is still just 18.

If we add him to the group now, we could be guaranteed a decade’s worth of top-level football and Mikel Arteta knows how to groom talents.

However, if we do not act fast, he could move to Germany and Dortmund has a good reputation for talent management as well.

