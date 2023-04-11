Arsenal beware! “Happiest man” Guardiola relishes the end-of-season battles

Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Anfield, which resulted in them dropping two points, has re-established Manchester City as the favourites to win the Premier League. Many will criticise me in the comments section, but that is the reality.

Man City may easily reclaim first place in the Premier League by defeating Arsenal on April 26th, winning their game in hand, and matching the Gunners’ results. Arsenal is in a ‘who blinks first’ title race, and they better wake up to where they are because Pep Guardiola and his team know that it is a position they have repeatedly dragged themselves out of.

“Being again in the quarterfinals in Europe is a moment to enjoy,” he told reporters, as quoted by the Evening Standard. “In September, October, November I enjoy less. When we arrive in the last stages, fighting for the title, I’m the happiest man in the world. I love to be here.

“What’s going to happen? I don’t know. [If we’re] going to win, everything is going to be perfect. If we lose, we will be a failure. Nothing is going to change. The day after, [there will be a] sunrise. We will try it again in the future.

“This is the mindset we will need to do. We have done it in the past, that’s why I’m incredibly happy with the players I have. The club we are. Everyone is pushing to be better and get better and better. That’s why we are here.”

Man City’s mantra is that they’ve done it before and that this is how they win, but Arsenal can change the script. It is not stated anywhere that inexperience can prevent a spirited team like Arsenal from being champions.

It’s wonderful that Manchester City has grabbed the favourite label; now Arsenal must prove their critics wrong and win the league as underdogs.

COYG!

Darren N

——————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids