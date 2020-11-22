Arsenal beware, Leeds will keep their high-tempo attacking football

Leeds United have finally returned to the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus.

The Whites won promotion by playing a scintillating brand of attacking football for the last two seasons that they were in the Championship.

They have continued to play their high-octane attacking football in the Premier League, but they have started to pay for leaving too much space behind them.

Before their match against Arsenal, they have lost two consecutive league games to Leicester City and Crystal Palace by the score of 4-1.

These teams have been able to beat their press and gone on to score freely in each of those matches.

There have been calls for them to abandon their front-foot football, but Marcelo Bielsa claims that will not happen.

Bielsa would be understood if he changes his team approach so that their results can get better, but the Argentinean says he cannot tear down his playing style now.

Adding that it takes time to build a style and you cannot just toss it away just like that

He said as quoted by Mail Online: ‘I take risks so the game can be beautiful. The second option would mean I don’t care, I’d do whichever way possible to win.

‘Trying to attack is what the fans want, though we have to try and be efficient with the style we choose.

‘You have to pick a way to play. It doesn’t mean what I’m saying is the right way. You just have to pick a way and any circumstance when it doesn’t go well is considered bad.

‘To construct a style of play takes a long time and to destroy it only takes one moment.’