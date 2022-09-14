Arsenal beware! Michael Owen names one club that will challenge for the Premier League

Michael Owen has tipped Liverpool to get back into the Premier League title race despite their recent poor run of form.

Arsenal has become the leaders of the league standings after winning their opening five league games of the campaign.

They failed to win a sixth consecutive game after Manchester United beat them in their last league fixture.

But they are now considered one of the teams that can win the title, considering their form in the league and the performance of their top players.

Manchester City closely follows them on the league table and it seems they will compete with the champions for the title.

Liverpool has struggled this term, but they have been the only club challenging City for the title in recent times.

Owen knows they are in terrible shape, but he warns about writing them off so soon.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘They have had an average start.

‘In the league you don’t want to be giving Manchester City a head start, but it’s nothing they cannot recover from.

‘You don’t turn into a bad team overnight. They will be back, but need to do it before teams get away from them.’

We are now genuine title challengers and we must know who our fellow competitors are.

We are now in the same class as City and Liverpool, but it is a serious task to maintain our upward trajectory as things stand.

