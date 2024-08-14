Arsenal bid for Brighton star gets a boost as his replacement set to arrive

Brighton has an abundance of talent for both wings. On the right wing they have March, Minteh, Mazilu, and Adingra. On the left wing they have Mitoma, Adingra, Osman, and Sarmiento

And now, Sky Sports Florian Plettenberg reports that Mainz’s Brajan Gruda (20) is very close to joining Brighton! The Seagulls anticipate spending around 30 million euros on the deal. Gruda is a winger, and last season he racked up 4 goals and 3 assists in the Bundesliga.

🚨🔵 EXCL | Brajan #Gruda is very close to join Brighton with immediate effect! Total verbal agreement is done. 20 y/o winger and top talent from Mainz 05

was already on-site. The bosses and Fabian Hürzeler convinced him to make the move. ⚠️ Understand there’s already an… pic.twitter.com/zPrR7IOsza — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 12, 2024

As a Gooner, you must be wondering, “What does this revelation have to do with Arsenal?” Given how packed Brighton’s wings are, they’d be easier to negotiate with for a winger and surely the Seagulls will have already planned for one of them to bem oving on to make room and to finance their own deal.

Arsenal were last weekend rumoured to be eyeing their winger Simon Adingra, with them moving to sign another winger who probably fits in with their new coach Fabian Hurzeler’s plans.

Some claim that Arsenal could struggle if Bukayo Saka were to sustain an injury. Well, the dynamic Adingra, who can play on either wing, could alleviate the Saka injury worry (if it happens), as, in his swoop, Mikel Arteta could get his ideal attack signing. When not filling in for Saka, the Ivory Coast international has the potential to compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left wing.

Arsenal can still have a fantastic season without a front-line signing, but another versatile winger will certainly give Arteta the ‘squad depth’ he craves..

