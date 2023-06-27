Arsenal bid for Romeo Lavia in jeopardy after Liverpool enter talks with Southampton

Bad news for Arsenal as Liverpool enter race to sign transfer target

Arsenal’s pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is facing the risk of being hijacked by Premier League rivals, with Liverpool now entering the race to sign the talented youngster.

The Gunners have been making progress in their talks to secure Lavia’s services, but they face potential competition from multiple clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United, who are all monitoring the situation closely.

Understand Liverpool asked conditions of Roméo Lavia deal, they're in the race. Arsenal, working on this deal for 15 days — no official bid from both clubs yet. Man Utd and Chelsea, monitoring the situation but not in active talks yet.

The 19-year-old’s former club, Manchester City, possess a buy-back clause worth £40 million as part of the deal that saw him depart for Southampton last summer. While the Gunners have been actively working on a deal for over two weeks, no official bids have been made by either the London side or Liverpool at this stage, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea previously attempted to sign Lavia with a £50 million bid shortly after his move to St. Mary’s, impressed by his performances early in the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who can also play in central defense, showcased his versatility by making 35 appearances across all competitions for Southampton last season, scoring once in the league. Despite Southampton’s relegation, Lavia’s performances were a rare positive and attracted the attention of several top clubs.

Huge fight for Roméo Lavia. LFC working relationship with SaintsFC could help to do club deal. CFC wants him for longest time. Lavia already talked about Chelsea to his entourage. Arsenal have best relationship with agent for agreeing personal terms. No offer yet. Talks ongoing.

No offer yet. Talks 🔛 pic.twitter.com/k3oT6Z9ha9 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 26, 2023

The Belgian teenager’s form at the club level also earned him a call-up to the senior Belgian national team in March, further highlighting his potential and talent.

As the transfer window progresses, the battle for Romeo Lavia’s signature intensifies, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United all vying for his services. The coming weeks will reveal which club will ultimately succeed in securing the promising midfielder’s future.

