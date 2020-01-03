Arsenal bid to sign top class Bundesliga defender rejected

Arsenal has been dealt a major blow in their bid to strengthen the defence this month.
The Gunners are looking to fix their leaky defence with a new signing before the transfer window shuts but they have been rebuffed in their attempt to get their primary defensive target.
Sky Sports Germany as cited by Star Sports claims that RB Leipzig has rejected Arsenal’s bid for Dayot Upamecano and the Germans are adamant that he is not for sale.
Arsenal has constantly been linked with a move for the 21-year-old and reportedly had a £40 million bid rejected by the Bundesliga outfit last summer.
The defence has continued to be Arsenal’s biggest problem this season. They managed to defend well and kept a clean sheet against Manchester United in their last league game, but Mikel Arteta knows he has to strengthen his squad in the market.
He recently said: “We’ll try to look in the transfer market for options to strengthen the team.
“That is our obligation and we are going to be working on that but the reality is that we’re not going to be able to do much.”
It was always going to be a long shot signing Upamecano this winter. RB Leipzig was never going to sanction a sale of one of their best players in the middle of the season, a season that still has them in the Champions League.
If this deal is ever going to happen I suspect it will be in the summer.
Good, because we already have six CBs in our arsenal and I don’t think any of our scouts follow Upamecano for at least two seasons
Having seven CBs is okay if Arteta plans to play with a three-CB formation, but I believe his final goal would be 4-3-3
Rather than buying another CB, Arsenal had better get a towering target man for plan B. They will face a deadlock when the opposition park their bus, so we will need a striker who is dominant in the air like Bas Dost
We have 6 defenders yes but we have 0 good ones. Sokratis Mustafi and Chambers would all be sold if we receive good enough bids. That leaves Holding who hasn’t exactly shone in the few games he’s played. Luiz who will see out his final year and Saliba who is 19 and new to the league. Ideally we need two exceptional cbs and ideally one already from the premier league who can slot straight in. Ake and Upamacano would be amazing business in January. Ake can fill in at left back and cdm.
Not him, too injury prone n to be honest not an upgrade on what we have. Arsenal should buy a defender from primer league or stick with polishing holding, Marva n Seliba. If we have to go for some one out side I prefer we target Varane. Our youngsters can learn so much from him n he is captain material.
Don’t know why Arsenal just don’t go for Dunk. He’s probably a better player, and has proven himself in the EPL. Would cost half the price, or less. He’s key to Brighton’s survival, but I think we could get him this month.
Dunk is British, so he will cost same or higher, we know how the British players are overpriced
Mings!! Can’t see it happening, but that’s who I’d like.