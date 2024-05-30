Arsenal blocks their star man from representing his country at the Olympics

William Saliba is one of the best French defenders in the world at the moment, which explains why he is in the France squad for Euro 2024.

The Frenchman is expected to start games for his country at the continental showpiece following his impressive form for Arsenal in the recently concluded Premier League season.

At just 23, Saliba has already gained recognition for his outstanding performances with the Gunners.

This is why he is considered a potential pick for Thierry Henry’s squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics in France.

Henry, an Arsenal legend, is the coach of the French Olympic team, which could facilitate the Gunners’ agreement to let Saliba participate.

However, Le Parisien reveals that Arsenal has denied Saliba the chance to play for France at the Olympics.

While the defender is in camp for Euro 2024, Arsenal will not permit him to compete in the Olympics, which coincide with their pre-season preparations.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is too important for us to overwork him, so France has to pick other defenders to compete for them at the Olympics.

They have some of the best young defenders in Europe now, so they will not have problems replacing him in their group.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…