Arsenal blow as AC Milan closes in on a new contract for quality midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to sign AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie as he closes in on a new contract at the Italian club.

The Ivorian has been the subject of interest from the Gunners since last year, but Milan has remained keen to keep him.

He is one of their best players and he was instrumental as they earned a return to the Champions League at the end of last season.

Arsenal has lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in this transfer window and that means they will need midfield reinforcements.

Kessie would be a fine addition to their squad and it looked like they could sign him this summer because he has an expiring contract.

Milan has lost the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma to free transfers this summer and it appeared as though Kessie may follow their lead.

But Calciomercato is reporting that the owners of the club intervened in the contract negotiations and he looks set to stay.

The report says his contract negotiations had been the thorniest at the club this summer, but they have got him to agree on a new deal.

In a matter of days, they will officially announce it putting an end to any hopes that Arsenal has of signing him.