Arsenal blow as England international eyes Italian move

Chris Smalling is supposedly keen on extending his stay with Roma beyond the summer when his loan deal ends.

The Manchester United defender moved to the Giallorossi last summer after the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester, and he has enjoyed becoming a fans favourite in Italy.

Not many English players make the jump to play abroad, let alone in Italy, but Chris has been taken in by Roma fans, although their recent defensive record should post question marks.

Smalling has started (and completed) 21 of his side’s 26 Serie A outings, and although the league has currently been suspended, the defender is believed to be keen on extending that stay beyond the summer, so much so that he is even believed to be willing to reduce his wages to do so.

Arsenal were believed to be one of a number of clubs looking to bring him back to the Premier League after his impressive performances in Italy, but that idea may now have to take a back seat.

Arsene Wenger tried to sign the England international previously from Fulham some time ago, before the Red Devils managed to secure his signature, and he was held in high regard by the Frenchman.

Whether we actually have a need for another defensive addition is up for debate however, with William Saliba already signed and awaiting arrival, as well as the more-than-likely deal to complete a deal for Pablo Mari, who has been impressing on loan from Brazilian outfit Flamengo.

Do Arsenal need more experienced defensive additions? Would Smalling have improved our squad?

Patrick