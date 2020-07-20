Arsenal blow as fan favourite joins another team to prolong his playing career

Arsenal fans who have been dreaming of the return of Santi Cazorla next season can stop dreaming now after the Spaniard opted to join former Barcelona midfielder, Xavi at Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League.

The midfielder saw his Arsenal career disrupted by injuries, and many people thought that he would not be able to play the game again.

However, he returned to Spain with his boyhood club, Villarreal, and has since revived his career.

He has kept close contact with the Gunners and their fans during his time in Spain and it was even suggested that he would return to the Emirates in some capacity after his deal runs out at Villarreal.

However, he has now decided to prolong his playing career and he will be heading to Qatar to play for Al Sadd.

The Qatari side Tweeted the following to confirm the signing of Cazorla

We have reached an agreement with Santi Cazorla. He will reach Doha soon to complete the formalities and join the team. Welcome to Al-Sadd, Santi!🖤🤍@19SCazorla @qatarairwaysar @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/9c2hEcRGy7 — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 20, 2020

The Spaniard is already 35, and it is likely that this would be his final contract as a footballer.

Being a fan favourite at the Emirates, I am sure we would welcome him with open arms when he finishes playing and wants to have another role in the game.